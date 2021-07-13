Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to report $1.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Truist decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $47.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 57,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 38,034 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,174 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 34,013 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,030,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after purchasing an additional 165,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

