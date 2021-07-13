Wagner Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSFE. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of Paysafe stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76. Paysafe Limited has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $19.57.

PSFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on Paysafe in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

