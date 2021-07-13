W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Holdings Lowered by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 96.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93,557 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth about $2,325,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $849,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,322,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $457.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $455.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $313.39 and a 12 month high of $479.87. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.55.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

