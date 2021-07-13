W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 295,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,597 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 674,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,731,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,749,000 after buying an additional 420,890 shares in the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WPC opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.91. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.68 and a 12 month high of $79.00. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The business had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 88.61%.

A number of research firms have commented on WPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

