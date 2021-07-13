Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Raised to $186.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $186.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $174.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $114.83 and a 1-year high of $194.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.61.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

