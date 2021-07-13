Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Insider Nancy Ferrara Sells 3,000 Shares

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $196,950.00.

Nancy Ferrara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $192,030.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $195,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $194,610.00.

VOYA stock opened at $63.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $70.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.48.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $78,908,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,534 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $53,827,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,221,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,756,000 after purchasing an additional 531,442 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.93.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

