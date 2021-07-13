VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37, Fidelity Earnings reports. VOXX International had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 4.75%.

VOXX stock opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. VOXX International has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Get VOXX International alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on VOXX International in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.