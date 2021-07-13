Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron Sells 200,000 Shares

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00.

Shares of NYSE VG traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.14. The company had a trading volume of 33,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,923. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $15.72.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

