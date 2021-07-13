Voestalpine AG (VLPNY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.08 on August 3rd

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.
VLPNY opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. Voestalpine has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 104.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61.
Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 0.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Voestalpine will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Voestalpine Company Profile
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
