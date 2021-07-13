Voestalpine AG (VLPNY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.08 on August 3rd

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

VLPNY opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. Voestalpine has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 104.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 0.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Voestalpine will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VLPNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Voestalpine in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.16.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

