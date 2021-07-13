Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Viveve Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on technologies for the cardiac and vascular markets. The Company’s lead product, RenalGuard (R), is designed to remove contrast dyes that are known to be toxic to the kidneys. Viveve Medical Inc., formerly known as PLC Systems Inc., is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ VIVE opened at $2.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.72. Viveve Medical has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.92.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.29). Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 400.27% and a negative return on equity of 146.66%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Viveve Medical will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIVE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Viveve Medical by 1,002.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,835 shares in the last quarter. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

