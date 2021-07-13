Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 17,053 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 5,243.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 105,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VSTO. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $41.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.87. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $47.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.43.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $663,702.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

