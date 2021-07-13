Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions in the United States. . It operates a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Investors have an array of needs and Virtus Investment Partners offers a variety of investment styles and multiple disciplines to meet those needs. The Company provides its products in a number of forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds and separately managed accounts. The Company manages institutional accounts for corporations, multi-employer retirement funds and foundations, endowments, special purpose funds and other types of institutions. “

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $281.69 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $121.22 and a 12-month high of $300.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 23.31, a current ratio of 23.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.54.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $187.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.41 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 22.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 31.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

In related news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total transaction of $278,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,488.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.