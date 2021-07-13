Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 1,910 Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Delek Logistics Partners accounts for 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.10% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 158,557 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter worth $224,000. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek Logistics Partners stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.67. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 2.98. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.37.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.39 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 154.43% and a net margin of 28.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 88.04%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DKL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Delek Logistics Partners from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

