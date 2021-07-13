Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Invests $1.99 Million in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,538 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up approximately 0.8% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PXD traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $158.09. 64,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,146. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.14. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of -55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

PXD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.77.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

