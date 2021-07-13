Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Invests $1.57 Million in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 146,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 143,610 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 85,100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.34. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $132.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.0323 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

NOA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. North American Construction Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

