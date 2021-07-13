Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Invests $1.47 Million in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 27,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $56.84. 29,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,290. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

