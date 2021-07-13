Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Amyris accounts for about 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amyris were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 91,359 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 67,790 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 27,712 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRS stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 95,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,523. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.69. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.08. Amyris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.36 million. Amyris’s quarterly revenue was up 507.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amyris news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,477,135.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amyris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

