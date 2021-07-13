Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 21,059 Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 378.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000.

Shares of ADC stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.48. 9,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,883. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $73.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.32.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

A number of analysts have commented on ADC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

