Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 267,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000. Apartment Investment and Management accounts for approximately 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 128.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 19,370 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,808,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,901,000 after purchasing an additional 967,390 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 410.8% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at $1,462,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 866.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 539,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 483,798 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIV traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 33,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,677. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.15.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

