Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys New Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 146,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 16.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,825,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,246,000 after buying an additional 1,365,199 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter worth approximately $9,792,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 244.2% during the first quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 353,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 250,475 shares during the period. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GFI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

NYSE GFI traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 232,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,117,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

