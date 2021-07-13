Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.73. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 125.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

