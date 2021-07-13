Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €106.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been given a €106.00 ($124.71) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Vinci in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €102.57 ($120.67).

Vinci stock opened at €92.31 ($108.60) on Tuesday. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a fifty-two week high of €88.80 ($104.47). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €93.46.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

