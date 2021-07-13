Vimeo Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 5,008 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 732% compared to the average volume of 602 call options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Shares of VMEO opened at $49.87 on Tuesday. Vimeo has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

