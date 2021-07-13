Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) traded down 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.04. 69,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 197,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $279.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMD. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

