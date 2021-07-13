Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:VERV) Major Shareholder Rock Springs Capital Master Fu Buys 370,000 Shares of Stock

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:VERV) major shareholder Rock Springs Capital Master Fu acquired 370,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of VERV stock traded up $3.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,329. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $73.80.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.