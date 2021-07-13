Veru Inc. (NYSE:VERU) Director Harry Fisch Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Veru Inc. (NYSE:VERU) Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $835,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:VERU traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 918,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,430. Veru Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $24.57.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

