Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:VRCA) Insider Christopher G. Hayes Buys 2,500 Shares

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:VRCA) insider Christopher G. Hayes purchased 2,500 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.79 per share, with a total value of $24,475.00.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $18.42.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

