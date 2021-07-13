Veritable L.P. Decreases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Veritable L.P. decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,943 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Visa by 32.1% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,673,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,044 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.56.

Shares of V stock traded up $3.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,802,991. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $470.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.40. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $241.04.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,797 shares of company stock valued at $28,136,501 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

