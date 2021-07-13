Veritable L.P. Cuts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,276,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,595 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Veritable L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $168,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $79.44. The stock had a trading volume of 37,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,757. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $53.14 and a 52 week high of $79.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

