Veritable L.P. Acquires 50 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,405 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.6% of Veritable L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $35,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $49,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $28.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3,747.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,555. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,759.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.76, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,356.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,165.46.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

