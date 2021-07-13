Verge (XVG) Trading Down 12% This Week

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. Verge has a market cap of $333.21 million and $9.74 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.48 or 0.00402908 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008837 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000599 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000042 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,466,112,944 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.