Vera Bradley, Inc. (NYSE:VRA) Major Shareholder Patricia R. Miller Sells 76,085 Shares

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NYSE:VRA) major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 76,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $889,433.65. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NYSE:VRA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 166,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,134. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $13.62.
About Vera Bradley
