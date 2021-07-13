Vera Bradley, Inc. (NYSE:VRA) Major Shareholder Patricia R. Miller Sells 76,085 Shares

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NYSE:VRA) major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 76,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $889,433.65. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:VRA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 166,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,134. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $13.62.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

