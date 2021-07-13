Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 260,354 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,671,765 shares.The stock last traded at $59.00 and had previously closed at $59.45.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of -236.84, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,257,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 54,228 shares of company stock worth $3,038,395 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 474.7% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

