Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 129,912 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 1.44% of Veeco Instruments worth $14,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VECO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 14,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VECO. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Veeco Instruments stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.12. 55 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,320. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. Veeco Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

