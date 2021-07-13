Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vectura Group PLC engaged in pharmaceuticals business. The company develops inhaled therapies for the treatment of airways-related diseases. Vectura Group PLC is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Vectura Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.25.

Shares of VEGPF opened at $2.18 on Friday. Vectura Group has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

