Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Vectura Group (LON:VEC) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VEC. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 122 ($1.59) target price on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LON VEC opened at GBX 154.40 ($2.02) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 133.95. Vectura Group has a 1 year low of GBX 93.78 ($1.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 163.80 ($2.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £924.27 million and a P/E ratio of 7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This is a boost from Vectura Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Vectura Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 189.05%.

About Vectura Group

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

