Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $2.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $111.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.97. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.17.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 68.79% and a negative net margin of 3,394.74%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter worth $44,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter worth $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter worth $53,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

