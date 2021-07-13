Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $173.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $103.47 and a one year high of $180.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.