VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,732 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,120,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,189,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,800 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,342,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,934,000 after purchasing an additional 307,085 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,644,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,892,000.

GDX stock opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.85. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

