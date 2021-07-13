Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.23 Billion

Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will report $22.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.50 billion and the highest is $22.96 billion. Valero Energy reported sales of $10.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 113.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $92.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.70 billion to $97.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $100.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.87 billion to $115.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.65.

NYSE:VLO opened at $71.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.64%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

