V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) will post sales of $2.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. V.F. posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year sales of $11.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $11.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $13.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover V.F..

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 57,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in V.F. by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 12,883 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in V.F. by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 20,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VFC opened at $82.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.61, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $90.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.62%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on V.F. (VFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.