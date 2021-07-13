Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Gap Up to $3.36

Shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.36, but opened at $3.49. Uxin shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 18,692 shares.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.26.
Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.48 million during the quarter.
About Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)
Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.
Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.