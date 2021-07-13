Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Gap Up to $3.36

Shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.36, but opened at $3.49. Uxin shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 18,692 shares.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Uxin alerts:

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.48 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Uxin by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,121,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 46,028 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Uxin during the 1st quarter worth $9,445,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Uxin during the 1st quarter worth $2,422,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Uxin by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,417,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 879,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Uxin by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 576,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 376,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

About Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.