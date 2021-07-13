Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.66

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.66 and last traded at $16.56, with a volume of 8622 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.207 dividend. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) by 452.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.