Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Given “Buy” Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.18.

UHS opened at $154.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.15. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $88.81 and a 1 year high of $162.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $403,067.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

