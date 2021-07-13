Universal Display Co. (NYSE:OLED) Insider Sells $4,951,575.00 in Stock

Universal Display Co. (NYSE:OLED) insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00.

Shares of OLED traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.95. 2,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,858. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.82 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

