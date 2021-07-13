Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) and Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Head to Head Analysis

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) and Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.5% of Unity Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Unity Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Unity Bancorp and Cambridge Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Bancorp 28.42% 15.47% 1.37% Cambridge Bancorp 21.52% 12.60% 1.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Unity Bancorp and Cambridge Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Bancorp $91.86 million 2.52 $23.64 million $2.19 10.16 Cambridge Bancorp $168.90 million 3.37 $31.96 million $6.90 11.86

Cambridge Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Unity Bancorp. Unity Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cambridge Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Unity Bancorp and Cambridge Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cambridge Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cambridge Bancorp has a consensus price target of $68.33, indicating a potential downside of 16.47%. Given Cambridge Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cambridge Bancorp is more favorable than Unity Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Unity Bancorp has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cambridge Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Unity Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Cambridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Unity Bancorp pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cambridge Bancorp pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Unity Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Cambridge Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Cambridge Bancorp beats Unity Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits. It also provides small business administration loans; commercial loans; and residential mortgage and consumer loans, including residential real estate, home equity lines and loans, and consumer construction lines, as well as personal loans. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered its services through the Internet and nineteen branch offices located in Bergen, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Somerset, Union, and Warren counties in New Jersey, as well as Northampton County, Pennsylvania. Unity Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits. Its loan products include residential and commercial real estate loans; home equity lines of credit and term loans; commercial and industrial loans; secured and unsecured loans, lines of credit, and personal installment loans; and construction loans. The company also offers cash management, online and mobile banking, and payments services. It serves commercial enterprises, non-profit organizations, and individuals. The company operates through a network of 21 banking offices in Eastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire; and 2 wealth management offices located in Massachusetts, as well as 3 wealth management offices located in New Hampshire. Cambridge Bancorp was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

