UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn restated their buy rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UNH. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $426.22.

UNH stock opened at $416.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $425.98. The stock has a market cap of $392.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $406.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,801 shares of company stock worth $8,239,668. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,482,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $551,661,000 after acquiring an additional 243,529 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,348,195,000 after acquiring an additional 26,846 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $957,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,952,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

