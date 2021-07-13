United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “With 5 million connections in 21 states, U.S. Cellular provides a range of wireless products and services and high-quality network to customers. The company is deploying 5G on the 600 MHz spectrum and plans to expand it with mid- and high-band spectrum. It aims to provide excellent customer service while ramping up business opportunities that use 5G and IoT. U.S. Cellular has been expanding its 5G device offering for consumers and businesses. Its investments in 5G and network modernization programs are on track as it continues to meet customers’ expectations. However, intense competition and pricing pressure in the wireless market dent its margins. High costs associated with network integration and aggressive equipment pricing weigh on the bottom line. Reduction in store traffic due to the pandemic is expected to hurt its financials.”

USM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. increased their price target on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.19.

Shares of USM opened at $37.07 on Monday. United States Cellular has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $498,328.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $35,052.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,735.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USM. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in United States Cellular by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in United States Cellular by 558.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

