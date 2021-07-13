United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of UIHC opened at $4.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.77. United Insurance has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.74.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $158.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 33.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Insurance will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIHC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in United Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in United Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in United Insurance by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

