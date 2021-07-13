Union Pacific’s (UNP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their buy rating on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $260.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $233.27.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $221.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.81. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $166.71 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after acquiring an additional 444,914 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,427,089,000 after acquiring an additional 361,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,184,058,000 after acquiring an additional 167,431 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after acquiring an additional 647,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Union Pacific by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,637,109,000 after acquiring an additional 334,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

